Kremlin Source Confirms Draft Proposals Sent to Normandy Format Parties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) A source in the Kremlin confirmed to Sputnik on Saturday that Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, sent a draft proposal on Normandy Four talks to Paris, Berlin and Kiev.

The proposal suggests that lack of progress in the talks, which focus on resolving a conflict in eastern Ukraine, could be explained by their improper organization.

"Considering that all parties to the Normandy format are equal, it would be practical to implement a principle of rotating chairmanship, which is widely used in international diplomacy, so that each of the four parties could take on that role, one after another," the draft proposal suggests.

The document suggests also that the sides agree on a draft of joint conclusions or submit proposals for that draft by no later than March 22.

In January, political advisers to leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France met in Berlin. The meeting lasted more than six hours and focused on the discussion of the results of the 2019 Paris summit.