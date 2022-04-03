UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Spokesman Accuses London Of Harboring Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused the United Kingdom on Sunday of harboring Russian criminals for the past two decades.

"London has been attracting thieving scum who steal money elsewhere for the past 20 years.

If you steal money you are welcomed in London with respect," Peskov told a Rossiya 1 show.

"No one wants to hand them over or cooperate with our law enforcers. It is an oasis for criminals," he continued.

Peskov pointed to Alexander Litvinenko, who had died in London, and Chechen radicals who have been flocking to the West after committing acts of terrorism in Russia.

