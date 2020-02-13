UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Accuses Ukraine Of Pursuing Russophobic Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Accuses Ukraine of Pursuing Russophobic Policy

Since Ukraine has long been pursuing the policy of Russophobia, time will be needed for Moscow and Kiev to restore their friendly ties even after the policy is abandoned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Since Ukraine has long been pursuing the policy of Russophobia, time will be needed for Moscow and Kiev to restore their friendly ties even after the policy is abandoned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russophobia is or at least has been over the past few years pursued literally as the state policy, as Ukraine's domestic state policy, and, of course, this has led to some saddening results, I mean, it has been provoking negative sentiment against our country. We can state this with regret," Peskov told reporters.

Even if Kiev abandons this policy, much time will be needed to achieve balance and restore the "intimate" relations, Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman also voiced the belief that Russophobia had reached its peak in Ukraine during the presidency of ex-leader Petro Poroshenko.

