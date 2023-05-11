Kremlin Spokesman Calls ICC Puppet in Western Hands

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has become a puppet in the hands of the collective West, the warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin serves to put pressure on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In this situation, we believe that this international body is essentially a puppet in the hands of the so-called collective West, which uses it for its own purposes in order to further increase pressure on our country. This will not work," Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He said some states that lack sovereignty "may hypothetically be interested in fulfilling this order" if given the opportunity. However, according to Peskov, this is hard to imagine.

On March 17, the ICC issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

The Kremlin said Russia is not party to the ICC and the court's decision is legally null and void for the country.