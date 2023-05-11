UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Spokesman Calls ICC Puppet In Western Hands

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Kremlin Spokesman Calls ICC Puppet in Western Hands

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has become a puppet in the hands of the collective West, the warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin serves to put pressure on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In this situation, we believe that this international body is essentially a puppet in the hands of the so-called collective West, which uses it for its own purposes in order to further increase pressure on our country. This will not work," Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He said some states that lack sovereignty "may hypothetically be interested in fulfilling this order" if given the opportunity. However, according to Peskov, this is hard to imagine.

On March 17, the ICC issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

The Kremlin said Russia is not party to the ICC and the court's decision is legally null and void for the country.

Related Topics

ICC Ukraine Russia The Hague Vladimir Putin Bosnia And Herzegovina March May Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

9 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

9 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

9 hours ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defen ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

9 hours ago
 PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and ci ..

PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and citizens: Adviser to the Prime M ..

9 hours ago
 Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce ..

Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip - Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.