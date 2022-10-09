Kremlin Spokesman Calls OPEC+ Decision on Oil Output Cuts 'Victory of Common Sense'

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) KAMCHATSKIY, October 9 (Sputnik) - OPEC+ decision to cut oil production is a victory of common sense rather than Russian victory, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, OPEC+ agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point.

"I am not inclined to say that it is our victory. No. It is a victory of common sense," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show.

The spokesman also said that the US began to lose self-control over the decision of OPEC+, as they try to manipulate their own oil reserves and promote their own decisions like a price cap on Russian oil.