Kremlin Spokesman Calls 'Significant Losses' of Russian Troops in Ukraine 'Huge Tragedy'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia has lost a "significant" number of its military personnel during the country's special operation in Ukraine and called it a "huge tragedy."

"Yes, we have significant losses of troops and it's a huge tragedy for us," Peskov told British broadcaster Sky news.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.