UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Comments On Police's Use Of Force At Recent Moscow Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Comments on Police's Use of Force at Recent Moscow Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The disproportionate use of force by the law enforcement is unacceptable, but acting firmly to prevent unrest is justified, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, commenting on recent events in Moscow.

"We believe, first of all, that disproportionate use of force by the law enforcement is unacceptable. And we also believe that the law enforcement is justified in acting firmly to prevent unrest. If there are some lawsuits, we believe that they should be investigated properly and then reviewed by the court," Peskov told reporters when asked about the actions of the police at unauthorized rallies in Moscow.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin was following all the materials published on the rallies.

"Of course, we notice, we pay attention to the materials that emerge where there are obviously cases that triggered an internal investigation, by the way, an internal check," Peskov said.

The spokesman remarked that there were also materials that "show disobedience and, moreover, aggression against the law enforcement officers, which is also inadmissible."

"But, I repeat, the presidential administration cannot and must not deliver any verdicts about this. This is not the Kremlin's prerogative. Only a court has the right to make a decision on this, after a proper investigation," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia All Court

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

19 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.