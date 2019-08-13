MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The disproportionate use of force by the law enforcement is unacceptable, but acting firmly to prevent unrest is justified, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, commenting on recent events in Moscow.

"We believe, first of all, that disproportionate use of force by the law enforcement is unacceptable. And we also believe that the law enforcement is justified in acting firmly to prevent unrest. If there are some lawsuits, we believe that they should be investigated properly and then reviewed by the court," Peskov told reporters when asked about the actions of the police at unauthorized rallies in Moscow.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin was following all the materials published on the rallies.

"Of course, we notice, we pay attention to the materials that emerge where there are obviously cases that triggered an internal investigation, by the way, an internal check," Peskov said.

The spokesman remarked that there were also materials that "show disobedience and, moreover, aggression against the law enforcement officers, which is also inadmissible."

"But, I repeat, the presidential administration cannot and must not deliver any verdicts about this. This is not the Kremlin's prerogative. Only a court has the right to make a decision on this, after a proper investigation," Peskov added.