Kremlin Spokesman Confirms German Chancellor Refused To Take Russian COVID-19 Test

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday confirmed that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why they will be kept at a distance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday confirmed that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why they will be kept at a distance.

According to the German outlet Bild, Scholz took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday after landing in Moscow by a doctor from the German embassy in Russia, refusing to take the Russian COVID-19 test.

"Yes, we will implement precaution measures. Indeed, they will be at a greater distance than usual, but this will in no way affect the nature of the meeting, its content or its duration," Peskov said.

