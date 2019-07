(@imziishan)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Hungary were underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Hungary were underway.

"He indeed can [hold a visit to Hungary]. Preparations for this visit are underway," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin could hold a visit to the Hungarian capital of Budapest on October 30.