Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin, CAR President Discussed Defense Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, have discussed continuation of bilateral defense cooperation at their recent meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, have discussed continuation of bilateral defense cooperation at their recent meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

Touadera has said in an interview with Sputnik that car would like to receive more arms from Russia for properly accomplishing the mission of its army.

"Defense cooperation, continuation of defense cooperation has really been on the agenda," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the presidents had discussed additional weapon supplies.

When asked to comment on Touadera's statement that CAR was mulling the possibility of hosting a Russian military base, Peskov said he had not seen any relevant media reports.

