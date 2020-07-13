UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin-Erdogan Phone Talks

Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish presidential administration said earlier in the day that the leaders had discussed Libya, Syria and bilateral economic cooperation.

"Yes, a statement will be issued soon," Peskov said.

