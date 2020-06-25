Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin, Macron to Hold Video Conference on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, will hold on Friday a video conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed, adding that this will be a tete-a-tete conversation

Media reports emerged early on Thursday that Putin and Macron would hold a video conference as part of the Russian-French strategic dialogue, to discuss the crises in Libya and Ukraine, among other things.

"Yes, this is true. The video conference of President Putin and President Macron is scheduled for Friday.

This will be a tete-a-tete," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on the topics expected to be on the agenda.

"We assume that the heads of state will exchange opinions on the bilateral Russian-French relations," Peskov said.

The video conference will be a "great opportunity" to discuss global crises, including the situations in Ukraine, Syria and Libya, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say, adding that the presidents could touch upon other matters as well.