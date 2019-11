Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to visit China in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin 's plans to visit China in 2020

Earlier in the day, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said China was expecting Putin's visit next year.

"Yes, there are [such plans]," Peskov told Sputnik.