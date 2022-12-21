UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin's Visit To Area Of Special Military Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin's Visit to Area of Special Military Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited the area of the special military operation in Ukraine and spoken with the military command.

Earlier in the day, Deputy of the State Duma Andrey Gurulyov wrote on his Telegram channel that Putin had been to the area of the special operation.

"If he (Gurulyov) means the headquarters, where he was on Friday, then yes," Peskov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta answering the question about Putin's visit to the area of the operation.

On Saturday, Peskov said that Putin had been informed of the work of the joint headquarters of the armed forces involved in the special operation. According to the spokesman, the president was working at the headquarters during the whole Friday, heard a report on the progress of the operation, as well held a conference and separate meetings with the commanders.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Progress Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

1 hour ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

1 hour ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

1 hour ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.