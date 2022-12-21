MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited the area of the special military operation in Ukraine and spoken with the military command.

Earlier in the day, Deputy of the State Duma Andrey Gurulyov wrote on his Telegram channel that Putin had been to the area of the special operation.

"If he (Gurulyov) means the headquarters, where he was on Friday, then yes," Peskov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta answering the question about Putin's visit to the area of the operation.

On Saturday, Peskov said that Putin had been informed of the work of the joint headquarters of the armed forces involved in the special operation. According to the spokesman, the president was working at the headquarters during the whole Friday, heard a report on the progress of the operation, as well held a conference and separate meetings with the commanders.