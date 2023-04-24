MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that his eldest son did take part in Russia's special operation, but no further details will be disclosed.

Last week, the head of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that Peskov's son, Nikolai, served as an artilleryman in Wagner.

"He served in the military, in fact, he fulfilled his constitutional duty. He made such a decision, he is an adult... Yes, indeed, he took part in the special military operation. I would not like to say more on this, it has nothing to do with my work," Peskov said.