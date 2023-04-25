MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that his eldest son did take part in Russia's special operation, but no further details will be disclosed.

Last week, the head of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that Peskov's son, Nikolai, served as an artilleryman in Wagner.

"He served in the military, in fact, he fulfilled his constitutional duty. He made such a decision, he is an adult... Yes, indeed, he took part in the special military operation. I would not like to say more on this, it has nothing to do with my work," Peskov said.

He said he is proud of his son.

"As for the special military operation, many people are involved there. There are those volunteer detachments there that worked for 8 years, which then joined the Armed Forces, there is also the Defense Ministry, there are also many other battalions.

Different volunteers enter different units, but they are all doing one thing, they are involved in a heroic cause together. I am proud of my son," Peskov said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.