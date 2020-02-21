Kremlin Spokesman Criticizes Political Scientists for Always Making Putin 'Retired'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday lamented the tendency of certain political scientists to make premature assumptions about Russian President Vladimir Putin's retirement, saying that the leader was just starting off his term.

"I always want to ask fellow political scientists: why do you always retire Putin? Putin is at the beginning of his presidential term; he is not going anywhere. He is the president of the Russian Federation, and I reiterate, at the beginning of the electoral term," Peskov said, when asked to comment on a report by the Center for Current Policy on the thoughts of Russian citizens regarding Putin leaving office in 2024.

The spokesman refrained from commenting on the specific findings of the report.

"We have a ton of plans, plenty of work, many problems, many achievements, and he is constantly 'retired,' and then it is frenziedly discussed," he said.

President Putin's term expires in 2024.