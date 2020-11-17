Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday declined to comment on the lawsuit that was filed against him by opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday declined to comment on the lawsuit that was filed against him by opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

A Moscow court told Sputnik on Monday that it had received the lawsuit, in which Navalny demands that Peskov retract the statement about Navalny receiving guidance from the CIA.

"You definitely know that we never comment on court cases. I will not comment on it even now, when it concerns me," Peskov told reporters.