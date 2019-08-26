UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Declines To Comment On Turkey's Possible Purchase Of Russian Fighters

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:36 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Declines to Comment on Turkey's Possible Purchase of Russian Fighters

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Monday to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of Russian fighters, while pointing to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would hold talks exactly at the MAKS-2019 air show near Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Monday to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of Russian fighters, while pointing to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would hold talks exactly at the MAKS-2019 air show near Moscow.

Media reports emerged in August that Ankara was considering an offer to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighters.

"[I'll leave this] without any comment," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Turkey had already offered to start talks on purchasing the fighters.

"Tomorrow they [Putin and Erdogan] will be right at the MAKS. Everything is concentrated right there," Peskov noted.

The air show will be held from August 27 to September 1 in the Moscow Region's Zhukovsky.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan August September From

Recent Stories

EAD to transport visitors to future ‘Ecotopia’ ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Supports Improvement of Relations With All G ..

44 seconds ago

Misbah-ul-Haq steps down from PCB Cricket Committe ..

16 minutes ago

DR Congo Announces New Government 7 Months After P ..

46 seconds ago

Normandy-Format Talks Can Only Be Discussed After ..

48 seconds ago

Federal ombudsman resolved 11,057 complaints durin ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.