Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Monday to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of Russian fighters, while pointing to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would hold talks exactly at the MAKS-2019 air show near Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Monday to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of Russian fighters, while pointing to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would hold talks exactly at the MAKS-2019 air show near Moscow.

Media reports emerged in August that Ankara was considering an offer to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighters.

"[I'll leave this] without any comment," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Turkey had already offered to start talks on purchasing the fighters.

"Tomorrow they [Putin and Erdogan] will be right at the MAKS. Everything is concentrated right there," Peskov noted.

The air show will be held from August 27 to September 1 in the Moscow Region's Zhukovsky.