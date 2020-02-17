Kremlin Spokesman Declines to Unveil Details of Recent Putin-Zelenskyy Phone Conversation

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday declined to reveal details of President Vladimir Putin's phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The two leaders spoke about the internal conflict in Ukraine on Friday.

"We cannot make details of phone conversations public," Peskov told reporters without revealing Zelenskyy's reply to reproach over Kiev's failure to adhere to Minsk agreements.