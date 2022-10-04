Kremlin Spokesman Dismisses Reports of Russia Forcing Armenia to Join Union State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Armenian media reports that Moscow has allegedly been putting pressure on Armenia to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus are absurd.

The Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Time) newspaper, affiliated with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, reported earlier in the day, citing a "reliable source" that Russia is allegedly seeking Armenia's entry into the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"No, this is once again nonsense," Peskov told reporters in response to the question.

President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said that he has never witnessed such conversation with Russian colleagues and emphasized that not everything written in the media should be attributed to the desire of the authorities.