Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Confirms That Putin-Biden Phone Conversation Came to End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to Sputnik that the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had come to an end.

"They have ended (the conversation)," Peskov said.

Minutes earlier, the White House said that the phone talks had ended after lasting about 50 minutes.