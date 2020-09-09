T is too early to say anything about the exact date of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) It is too early to say anything about the exact date of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik earlier in the day that the visit was scheduled for September 14.

"It is too early [to discuss it]," Peskov said.

Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin paid a visit to Minsk and held talks with Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader told Mishustin he planned to discuss "sensitive issues" related to the Russian-Belarusian relations at his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.