Kremlin Spokesman Expects Russia to Reach COVID-19 Plateau by Mid-May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed the belief that Russia will reach the COVID-19 plateau by the middle of May, adding that the currently experienced difficulties will be forgotten "in a month or two."

"We should reach the plateau by the middle of May. And then, in the first month of summer, this will all calm down, I believe.

I will say once again that all these difficulties will be quickly forgotten," Peskov has said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

At the same time, it will not be so easy to forget the pandemic for those losing their close ones or falling seriously ill, the spokesman noted.

"Each of us will have to work really hard to minimize the consequences of the pandemic for one's own life. This will be a difficult period, we will have to implement much effort," Peskov added.