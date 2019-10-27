UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Explains How Russian-Turkish Memorandum On Syria Was Drafted

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, October 27 (Sputnik) - The draft text of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding on Syria had been first prepared by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, after which the leaders of the two states introduced their own changes to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed a memorandum on joint actions toward settling the situation in northeast Syria, where Ankara launched a military operation earlier this month. Following the agreement, Ankara announced wrapping up the large-scale offensive.

"[Lavrov and Cavusoglu] sat to compile the draft of the text. The leaders then introduced changes along the way on their own. The changes were coordinated by the ministers of foreign affairs in Russian, English and Turkish," Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 broadcaster.

The 10-point Russian-Turkish memorandum stipulates that units of Russian military police and Syrian border control be deployed on the Syrian edge of the area within which Turkey launched its Operation Peace Spring. The Turkish offensive aimed to clear the area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Turkey are interchangeable terms, and create a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Under the memorandum, the Russian and Syrian forces are supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours, after which Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol an up to 6-mile deep area west and east from the border, excluding the Qamishli city.

