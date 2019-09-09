Kremlin Spokesman Explains Why Putin Did Not Greet People Released Under Moscow-Kiev Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not come to the airport to greet the people released under a deal with Ukraine since this is not the prerogative of the head of state, the president had done his part so that the exchange would happen, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"These are detained people, and this is not the prerogative of the head of state. The head of state had done his part so that this exchange could happen, and this is the most important thing, and not coming or not coming to the airport," Peskov told reporters, when asked why the president did not come to the airport.

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine released 35 detainees each.