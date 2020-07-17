Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he hopes the rate of coronavirus infections in Russia will continue to its downward trend but that it was still no time to relax

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he hopes the rate of coronavirus infections in Russia will continue to its downward trend but that it was still no time to relax.

Russia's COVID-19 infection rates have seen an incremental decrease since its peak in the first half of May, although medical workers continue to register daily new cases in the 6,000 range throughout all of July.

"Let's hope that the curve will also go down, [but let us] not relax, think about our health, about the health of our loved ones, and then everything will be fine," said Peskov in a radio interview when asked about the possibility of a second wave in Russia.

The spokesman went on to say that Russia was at the forefront of developing a coronavirus vaccine.

"Of course, it will take time until these tests are completed, but the work is underway, and, indeed, Russia is among the leaders in this case. Several countries have already come close to completing trials of certain vaccines, and Russia is among these pioneer countries," Peskov said.

Russia is behind only the United States, Brazil and India in the number of registered cases nationwide, although the fatality rate remains comparatively low. According to government and health authorities, Russia's medical system came under extreme pressure but was at no point overwhelmed.