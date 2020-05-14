UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman In Hospital With COVID-19 Says No Meetings With Putin In Previous Month

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Kremlin Spokesman in Hospital With COVID-19 Says No Meetings With Putin in Previous Month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who revealed on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease, has said that he had no face-to-face meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in over a month, in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper on Wednesday.

"We haven't had contact for more than a month. There has been no need for this, of course. Our working habits may be different but it doesn't change the essence of the workflow in any way. Everyone has fully got to grips with video conferencing, and they are not held just as they are seen in public, but also in private. Modern technologies allow for secrecy, as demonstrated by the meetings of the Security Council," Peskov said, as quoted by the newspaper. 

The spokesman added that more meetings could be held via video conference in the future, after the end of the coronavirus disease pandemic. He added that the government was operating at its full capacity despite the disruption caused by the outbreak.

"Everything is functioning, and on our part, the president's work is being completed at the necessary level. My colleagues are working brilliantly. They are talented professionals. As for me, I am trying to stay as up to date as possible. As I start to gradually recover, I will return slowly to my duties," the spokesman told the newspaper.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has also tested positive for COVID-19, and Peskov added that the two parties have shared tips for coping with the disease.

"We have been in contact and have talked about it. His condition, thank God, is already improving and he is already able to work," the spokesman told the newspaper.

A number of prominent political figures across the globe, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Senator Rand Paul have contracted the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak. 

