Kremlin Spokesman Names Russian Economy Stability Among 2019 Key Results

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday named the stability of the Russian economy as the main achievement of 2019, but remarked that the economy growth was not vigorous enough

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday named the stability of the Russian economy as the main achievement of 2019, but remarked that the economy growth was not vigorous enough.

"It is hard to name any one achievement taken separately because the main goal is people's well-being," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the main achievements and failures of 2019.

"It is true, due to objective reasons, the material well-being in Russia was either the same or declining in the last three-four years, there was this negative trend. One cannot speak about some substantial growth yet, but the trend has changed to become positive.

And this comes against the backdrop of the guaranteed macroeconomic stability. This is probably the most important achievement because the Russian economy and the welfare system have remained stable despite the unfriendly atmosphere, in which they exist. This is the main achievement," Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman remarked on the insubstantial economy growth.

"Regarding failures, the growth is still modest, and everyone says that. Everyone says that they are not happy with the growth so there is room for improvement here in the coming years," the Kremlin spokesman said.