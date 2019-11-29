UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Not Ruling Out Putin-Merkel Bilateral Talks During Normandy Four Summit

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:26 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Not Ruling Out Putin-Merkel Bilateral Talks During Normandy Four Summit

The leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine are expected to talk to one another in different formats at their summit in Paris next month, the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to whether a bilateral between Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been planned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine are expected to talk to one another in different formats at their summit in Paris next month, the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to whether a bilateral between Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been planned.

"The four presidents will be in Paris on December 9. They will all be talking to one another. In what format or in what succession their talks will be held I cannot say now," he told reporters.

Peskov added that the format of talks between Putin and Merkel was being discussed "but, of course, they will all have an opportunity to discuss most pressing issues on the agenda at a bilateral meeting."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Paris Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel December All

Recent Stories

Sajjal and Ahad Raza to marry in 2020

1 minute ago

Fear in Burewala after two minor girls raped and m ..

13 minutes ago

A world united by optimism and collaboration: 1,00 ..

31 minutes ago

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

34 minutes ago

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

55 minutes ago

Berlin's Schoenefeld Airport Operation Suspended a ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.