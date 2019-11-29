Kremlin Spokesman Not Ruling Out Putin-Merkel Bilateral Talks During Normandy Four Summit

The leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine are expected to talk to one another in different formats at their summit in Paris next month, the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to whether a bilateral between Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been planned

"The four presidents will be in Paris on December 9. They will all be talking to one another. In what format or in what succession their talks will be held I cannot say now," he told reporters.

Peskov added that the format of talks between Putin and Merkel was being discussed "but, of course, they will all have an opportunity to discuss most pressing issues on the agenda at a bilateral meeting."