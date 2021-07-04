(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 4 (Sputnik) - Moscow will not ignore suffering of several million people in eastern Ukraine, who were rejected by their own country, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, said.

"In any case, Moscow will not turn a blind eye to the humanitarian problems plaguing several million people who were rejected and put into terrible blockade by their country. Russia provided humanitarian aid and will continue to do it," the spokesman told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The main problem with the Ukrainian peace process is that Kiev refuses to adhere to Minsk agreements and is trying to erase their importance, Peskov said. At the same time, Kiev is trying to portray Russia as a participant in this conflict, which "is not the reality," the spokesman said, adding that Russia considered this "unacceptable."