Kremlin Spokesman On EU Sanctions: Union Follows Trends Set By US

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he regrets the fact that the European Union follows trends set by the United States when he was asked about the EU's sanctions against his own family members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he regrets the fact that the European Union follows trends set by the United States when he was asked about the EU's sanctions against his own family members.

"One can only regret that Europe is forced to follow the trend set in Washington. It is useless to appeal (this decision), at least now. There is no fair trial," Peskov told Sputnik.

