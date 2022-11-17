UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Spokesman On Missile Incident In Poland: US, NATO Actions Were Root Cause

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Kremlin Spokesman on Missile Incident in Poland: US, NATO Actions Were Root Cause

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Commenting on the White House's statement about Russia's responsibility for a recent incident when missiles landed in Poland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the US and NATO actions were the root cause of everything that is happening now.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Wednesday that the United States believes Russia is "ultimately responsible" for the incident due to its special military operation in Ukraine.

"The Americans speak in the paradigm 'if something hadn't happened (before), this wouldn't happen (now).

' Then it makes sense to rewind. And we will see the root cause of everything - it's NATO and the United States at the helm," Peskov said, commenting on the White House statement.

Polish media reported on November 15 that two missiles had landed on the country's territory. First, Warsaw stated that the missiles were Russian-made and that Poland would convene the NATO Council. On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.

