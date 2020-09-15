UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman On Navalny: Any Russian Citizen Has Right To Return To Home Country

Commenting on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's claim about the intention to return to his home country from Germany, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any citizen has the right to do that

The New York Times reported earlier in the day that Navalny, who is now undergoing treatment in Berlin after his alleged poisoning, said he wanted to return to Russia and continue his activities there.

"Just like any citizen of the Russian Federation, he has the right to leave Russia and return to Russia," Peskov told reporters.

Everyone would be "happy" to see Navalny recover, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

When asked whether staffers of the Russian presidential administration should hold a meeting with the opposition politician after his return, Peskov expressed the belief there was "no reason and no need" to hold such talks.

"So, I am sure that such a meeting will not take place," Peskov said.

