Kremlin Spokesman on Possible Putin-Zelenskyy Talks: We Need Result

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not an end in itself, it should bring results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"In international relations, nothing is impossible. President Putin is absolutely pragmatic in his approach to international affairs, especially to such an important track as our relations with Ukraine.

But no one probably needs the meeting for the sake of the meeting," Peskov said.

"The meeting should bring some result, but here we once again return to the thesis that there are still so many question marks on the agenda so that we have a full understanding of the approaches of our Ukrainian counterparts to solving the most pressing problems, namely, the implementation of the Minsk agreements and direct contact with representatives of the self-proclaimed republics," he told reporters.