Kremlin Spokesman on Trust in US Dollar: Russia Could Propose New Deal, But It Takes Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russia is theoretically ready to initiate a new agreement that will replace the one that made the US Dollar the world's key Currency, but it takes time, de-dollarization is already under way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I think, theoretically, Russia is ready to do this now, but we will not have a chance to succeed. We need time. The process of de-dollarization is now under way," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.