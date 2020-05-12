Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Contracts COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had contracted COVID-19 and was receiving treatment in a hospital.

"Yes, I have fallen ill, I am receiving treatment," Peskov said, specifying that he is in hospital.