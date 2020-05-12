UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Contracts COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had contracted COVID-19 and was receiving treatment in a hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had contracted COVID-19 and was receiving treatment in a hospital.

"Yes, I have fallen ill, I am receiving treatment," Peskov said, specifying that he is in hospital.

