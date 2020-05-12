UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Says He Has Coronavirus: Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:25 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said he tested positive for the coronavirus and is in hospital, news agencies reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said he tested positive for the coronavirus and is in hospital, news agencies reported.

"I am ill. I'm being treated," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax.

