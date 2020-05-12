Kremlin spokesman Peskov says he has coronavirus: agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said he tested positive for the coronavirus and is in hospital, news agencies reported.

"I am ill. I'm being treated," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax.