Kremlin Spokesman Peskov To Get Sputnik Light Vaccine To Boost Immune Response

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Peskov to Get Sputnik Light Vaccine to Boost Immune Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he has decided to get the single-dose Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine soon despite having the T-cell Covid-19 immunity.

"I have not yet gotten it [vaccine shot] as I have a very high antibodies count. And I also have T-cell immunity. But we have new recommendations from doctors that came in this week, saying it is better to be vaccinated even if you have high antibodies count. So, because of this, plus it will simply be more convenient to live and work as a vaccinated person, I plan to get the single-dose Sputnik Light shot, probably next week," Peskov told reporters.

Russia's Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to enter circulation in the coming week. According to the health ministry, it is currently at the stage of production and quality control.

The developers stated that Sputnik Light can be used for re-vaccination, which will increase the level of antibodies against all circulating strains of the virus.

