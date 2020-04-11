Kremlin Spokesman Praises Moscow Hospitals For Heroic Efforts Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Hospitals in Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's COVID-19 outbreak, are conducting heroic work in the context of the current epidemiological crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Hospitals in Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's COVID-19 outbreak, are conducting heroic work in the context of the current epidemiological crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The influx of patients is very large.

We have seen that the hospitals are working extremely hard in Moscow, at a heroic level in emergency conditions. Of course, we are all clenching our fists for our doctors in admiration of their heroism and hope that we will get through," Peskov said during a televised appearance on Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

A total of 8,852 of Russia's 13,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the capital.