UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Praises Moscow Hospitals For Heroic Efforts Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:53 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Praises Moscow Hospitals For Heroic Efforts Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Hospitals in Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's COVID-19 outbreak, are conducting heroic work in the context of the current epidemiological crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Hospitals in Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's COVID-19 outbreak, are conducting heroic work in the context of the current epidemiological crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The influx of patients is very large.

We have seen that the hospitals are working extremely hard in Moscow, at a heroic level in emergency conditions. Of course, we are all clenching our fists for our doctors in admiration of their heroism and hope that we will get through," Peskov said during a televised appearance on Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

A total of 8,852 of Russia's 13,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the capital.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Coming Weeks to Show Whether Russia Approaching CO ..

3 minutes ago

AC pays a surprise visit to Bajaur Flour Mills

3 minutes ago

Four drugs pushers rounded up in Sargodha

9 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

9 minutes ago

Anti COVID-19 measures: Professional beggars held ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.