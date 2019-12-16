UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Promises To Verify Reports On Secret Award For Russian Sports Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised on Monday to look into rumors claiming that Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov had been secretly awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky amid unfavorable developments with regard to the Russian doping scandal.

Russian media reported last week that the minister had been awarded the order without having a relevant entry either on the Kremlin website or legal information portal.

"I have not managed to do it yet. It's good that you reminded me, thank you. I will verify it," Peskov said when asked whether he had verified the reports in question.

The Order of Alexander Nevsky is awarded to civil servants for special personal services to Russia in the field of state building; their many years of conscientious service; efforts to strengthen Russia's defense and international authority; and achievements in economics, science, education, culture, healthcare and other fields.

The reports emerged after the World Anti-Doping Agency had banned Russia from hosting and participating in major international sports competitions, including the Olympics and the Paralympics, for four years ” only "clean" athletes will be able compete in a neutral status. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency was again recognized as non-compliant with the global anti-doping code.

