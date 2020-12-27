UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman: Putin Decided To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin Spokesman: Putin Decided to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to take a vaccine against the coronavirus, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"We have the right to expect that in the foreseeable future the president will announce the decision.

He said he would do it himself. He said that he would be vaccinated, that he had taken such a decision and was waiting for the formalities to be over," Peskov said, as cited by vesti.ru.

Earlier in the week, Russia's domestic Sputnik V vaccine was approved for people aged over 60.

More Stories From World

