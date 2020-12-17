Kremlin Spokesman: Putin Not Planning Phone Conversation With Biden or Trump Yet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning a phone conversation with US President-elect Joe Biden or incumbent leader Donald Trump at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, when asked if such contacts were planned.

"No, not at the moment. And no plans [for a phone conversation] with Trump either yet," Peskov told reporters.

"But it can be agreed very quickly, just not yet," Peskov said.