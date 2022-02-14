UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Spokesman Questions Effectiveness Of Disarmament Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022

Kremlin Spokesman Questions Effectiveness of Disarmament Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The effectiveness of negotiations on disarmament is questionable and such talks are expected to last for years, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"In terms of disarmament, everything is not so good and it is obvious that many years of difficult positional confrontations await us in the course of the negotiations, the effectiveness of which is questionable," Peskov said.

