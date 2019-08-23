UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Recalls Putin's Cautious Optimism After Talks With Zelenskyy

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the possibility of a Russia-Ukraine exchange of detainees, recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about cautious optimism from conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the possibility of a Russia-Ukraine exchange of detainees, recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about cautious optimism from conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"For the time being, we state the beginning of a dialogue between President Putin and President Zelenskyy.

We state certain contacts carried out in the development of these conversations, in the development of those understandings that were reached during these conversations," Peskov told reporters.

"I still have nothing to add to these words. I just want to recall Putin's recent statement, where he spoke of cautious optimism, which can also be stated in the context of Russian-Ukrainian relations," he said.

