Kremlin Spokesman Refers Question on Possible Whelan Exchange to Other State Agencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Detainee exchanges are not in the Kremlin's purview, other agencies do this, the Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, when asked about US citizen Paul Whelan, recently sentenced on espionage charges.

"The Kremlin does not work with the exchanges of foreign citizens for Russian citizens, other agencies do this. So no comment here," Peskov told reporters.