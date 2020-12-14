Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to elaborate on Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment about people behind the 2015 murder of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, referring the question to the upcoming grand press conference of the Russian leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to elaborate on Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment about people behind the 2015 murder of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, referring the question to the upcoming grand press conference of the Russian leader.

Last Thursday, Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights that "the killers and those who ordered [Nemtsov's murder] had been found."

"No, I could not [comment on this]. The big press conference is coming up, and you can ask this there," Peskov told journalists, adding that he "unfortunately, cannot anyhow elaborate on this [Putin's] comment.

Asked if Putin knew who had ordered the murder, the spokesman said "the president said it himself."

Nemtsov served in the Russian government in the 1990s and shifted into opposition in the 2000s. He was shot dead overnight on February 27, 2015, in downtown Moscow. In 2017, five perpetrators were tried and sentenced for the crime to prison terms ranging from 11 to 20 years.