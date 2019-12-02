UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Refuses To Comment On Golunov Case Verdict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:44 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Refuses to Comment on Golunov Case Verdict

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Monday to comment on the recent verdict that found no offense in the actions of the investigator who had been handling the case of journalist Ivan Golunov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Monday to comment on the recent verdict that found no offense in the actions of the investigator who had been handling the case of journalist Ivan Golunov.

Earlier in the day, Moscow's Basmanny District Court ruled that the activities of the investigator, who was in charge of Golunov's drug-dealing probe, had not violated the Russian legislation. Golunov's lawyer, Sergey Badamshin, says that the court has not yet launched criminal proceedings under the case or recognized the journalist as a victim.

"In that case, we should respect the court's verdict, we are doing that and refuse to comment on that .

.. We will just further follow the developments," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the Golunov case.

Golunov was detained by Moscow police in early June over alleged drug possession. The case quickly sparked public outrage and mass protests since many feared that the drugs had been planted and the arrest linked to the journalist's corruption-related investigative work.

The journalist was soon released and all charges were dropped over a lack of evidence against him. The court is now focusing on the actions of the law enforcement officers who were involved in the Golunov case.

