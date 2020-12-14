UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Claims Of Russia's Involvement In Hacker Attacks On US Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:41 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Claims of Russia's Involvement in Hacker Attacks on US Treasury

Russia has nothing to do with alleged cyberattacks on the US Department of Treasury, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russia has nothing to do with alleged cyberattacks on the US Department of Treasury, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Reuters news agency has reported, citing sources, that a hacker team supported by a foreign state managed to access the systems of the US Treasury and National Telecommunications & Information Administration. According to one of the sources, the attack was so serious it warranted a meeting of the national security council on Saturday. The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources, that Russian hackers were being suspected, although no proof of such involvement was provided.

The Russian Embassy in the United States has refuted these allegations.

"I can once again refute these accusations. And I would like to remind you, once again, that it was President [Vladimir] Putin who invited the United States to negotiate and sign an agreement on cooperation in cybersecurity and information security. This would allow our two countries to cooperate and counter any cybercrime, attempts at cyberespionage and so on. The US did not accept Putin's invitation," Peskov told reporters.

