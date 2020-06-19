UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Minsk's Accusations Against Russian Companies As Unsubstantiated

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 03:53 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Minsk's Accusations Against Russian Companies as Unsubstantiated

Minsk's accusations against Russian companies are unsubstantiated, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, when asked to comment on statements of Belarus that presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko was directed from Moscow, in particular, from Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Minsk's accusations against Russian companies are unsubstantiated, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, when asked to comment on statements of Belarus that presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko was directed from Moscow, in particular, from Gazprom.

"Some proof must follow here, such accusations against respectable international companies cannot be unsubstantiated, they must be supported by some proof," Peskov said.

The spokesman remarked that the interests of Russian companies, the economic giants in particular, were always protected by Russia.

